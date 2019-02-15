Rama Paper Mill Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 38.29 crore, up 23.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.29 crore in December 2018 up 23.75% from Rs. 30.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2018 down 81.19% from Rs. 3.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.09 crore in December 2018 up 28.22% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2017.

Rama Paper Mill EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

Rama Paper Mill shares closed at 16.25 on February 14, 2019 (BSE) and has given 41.30% returns over the last 6 months and 44.44% over the last 12 months.