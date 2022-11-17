Ram Ratna Wires Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.37 crore, up 6.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 554.37 crore in September 2022 up 6.46% from Rs. 520.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.38 crore in September 2022 down 29.14% from Rs. 11.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.89 crore in September 2022 down 16.51% from Rs. 25.02 crore in September 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.38 in September 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 182.55 on November 16, 2022 (NSE)