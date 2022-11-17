 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ram Ratna Wires Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.37 crore, up 6.46% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ram Ratna Wires are:

Net Sales at Rs 554.37 crore in September 2022 up 6.46% from Rs. 520.73 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.38 crore in September 2022 down 29.14% from Rs. 11.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.89 crore in September 2022 down 16.51% from Rs. 25.02 crore in September 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.38 in September 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 182.55 on November 16, 2022 (NSE)

Ram Ratna Wires
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 554.37 604.08 520.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 554.37 604.08 520.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 514.94 564.59 490.73
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.88 -7.70 -19.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.50 8.93 8.73
Depreciation 4.12 4.10 4.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 17.40 15.92 17.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.29 18.25 19.30
Other Income 1.48 1.09 1.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.77 19.34 20.98
Interest 5.61 6.21 5.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.17 13.13 15.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.17 13.13 15.89
Tax 2.79 3.36 4.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.38 9.77 11.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.38 9.77 11.83
Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 4.44 5.38
Diluted EPS 1.90 4.44 5.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.90 4.44 5.38
Diluted EPS 1.90 4.44 5.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 17, 2022 01:22 pm