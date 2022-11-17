English
    Ram Ratna Wires Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 554.37 crore, up 6.46% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ram Ratna Wires are:

    Net Sales at Rs 554.37 crore in September 2022 up 6.46% from Rs. 520.73 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.38 crore in September 2022 down 29.14% from Rs. 11.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.89 crore in September 2022 down 16.51% from Rs. 25.02 crore in September 2021.

    Ram Ratna Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.90 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.38 in September 2021.

    Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 182.55 on November 16, 2022 (NSE)

    Ram Ratna Wires
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations554.37604.08520.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations554.37604.08520.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials514.94564.59490.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.88-7.70-19.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.508.938.73
    Depreciation4.124.104.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.4015.9217.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2918.2519.30
    Other Income1.481.091.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7719.3420.98
    Interest5.616.215.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.1713.1315.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.1713.1315.89
    Tax2.793.364.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.389.7711.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.389.7711.83
    Equity Share Capital11.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.904.445.38
    Diluted EPS1.904.445.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.904.445.38
    Diluted EPS1.904.445.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

