Ram Ratna Wires Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 642.06 crore, up 13.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 642.06 crore in March 2023 up 13.86% from Rs. 563.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.83 crore in March 2023 down 11.54% from Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.48 crore in March 2023 up 1.8% from Rs. 28.96 crore in March 2022.

Ram Ratna Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.10 in March 2022.

Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 199.90 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.03% returns over the last 6 months and 96.31% over the last 12 months.