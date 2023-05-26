English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ram Ratna Wires Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 642.06 crore, up 13.86% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ram Ratna Wires are:

    Net Sales at Rs 642.06 crore in March 2023 up 13.86% from Rs. 563.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.83 crore in March 2023 down 11.54% from Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.48 crore in March 2023 up 1.8% from Rs. 28.96 crore in March 2022.

    Ram Ratna Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.10 in March 2022.

    Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 199.90 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.03% returns over the last 6 months and 96.31% over the last 12 months.

    Ram Ratna Wires
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations642.06527.66563.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations642.06527.66563.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials608.18484.07494.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.04-7.0917.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.819.478.26
    Depreciation3.964.144.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.3117.2316.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.8419.8622.77
    Other Income3.681.472.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.5221.3324.91
    Interest7.326.684.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.2014.6520.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.2014.6520.34
    Tax4.373.724.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.8310.9315.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.8310.9315.63
    Equity Share Capital22.0022.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.142.487.10
    Diluted EPS3.142.487.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.142.487.10
    Diluted EPS3.142.487.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Non Ferrous #Ram Ratna Wires #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 10:23 pm