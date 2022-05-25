 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ram Ratna Wires Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 563.91 crore, up 13.78% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ram Ratna Wires are:

Net Sales at Rs 563.91 crore in March 2022 up 13.78% from Rs. 495.61 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.63 crore in March 2022 up 79.96% from Rs. 8.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.96 crore in March 2022 up 35.96% from Rs. 21.30 crore in March 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 7.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.94 in March 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 203.65 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.77% returns over the last 6 months and 104.57% over the last 12 months.

Ram Ratna Wires
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 563.91 515.16 495.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 563.91 515.16 495.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 494.65 469.65 473.87
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.93 -4.42 -21.92
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.26 9.07 8.12
Depreciation 4.05 4.07 4.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.24 13.56 15.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.77 23.23 15.98
Other Income 2.14 1.72 1.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.91 24.95 17.26
Interest 4.58 4.89 5.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.34 20.06 11.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.34 20.06 11.30
Tax 4.71 5.43 2.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.63 14.63 8.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.63 14.63 8.68
Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.10 6.65 3.94
Diluted EPS 7.10 6.65 3.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.10 6.65 3.94
Diluted EPS 7.10 6.65 3.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 25, 2022
