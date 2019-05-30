Ram Ratna Wires Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 335.01 crore, up 9.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 335.01 crore in March 2019 up 9.01% from Rs. 307.33 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.65 crore in March 2019 down 36.88% from Rs. 8.95 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.37 crore in March 2019 down 13.63% from Rs. 21.27 crore in March 2018.

Ram Ratna Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.57 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.07 in March 2018.

Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 100.00 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -25.32% returns over the last 6 months and -42.89% over the last 12 months.