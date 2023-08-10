English
    Ram Ratna Wires Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 645.00 crore, up 6.77% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ram Ratna Wires are:

    Net Sales at Rs 645.00 crore in June 2023 up 6.77% from Rs. 604.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.83 crore in June 2023 up 0.56% from Rs. 9.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.71 crore in June 2023 up 5.42% from Rs. 23.44 crore in June 2022.

    Ram Ratna Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.44 in June 2022.

    Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 312.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 89.50% returns over the last 6 months and 118.58% over the last 12 months.

    Ram Ratna Wires
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations645.00642.06604.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations645.00642.06604.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials576.55608.18564.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.33-23.04-7.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.549.818.93
    Depreciation3.993.964.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.4821.3115.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.1221.8418.25
    Other Income2.603.681.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.7225.5219.34
    Interest7.367.326.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.3718.2013.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.3718.2013.13
    Tax3.544.373.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.8313.839.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.8313.839.77
    Equity Share Capital22.0022.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.233.144.44
    Diluted EPS2.233.144.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.233.144.44
    Diluted EPS2.233.144.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:33 am

