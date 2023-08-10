Ram Ratna Wires Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 645.00 crore, up 6.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 645.00 crore in June 2023 up 6.77% from Rs. 604.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.83 crore in June 2023 up 0.56% from Rs. 9.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.71 crore in June 2023 up 5.42% from Rs. 23.44 crore in June 2022.

Ram Ratna Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.44 in June 2022.

Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 312.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 89.50% returns over the last 6 months and 118.58% over the last 12 months.