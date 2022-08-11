 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ram Ratna Wires Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 604.08 crore, up 46.35% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ram Ratna Wires are:

Net Sales at Rs 604.08 crore in June 2022 up 46.35% from Rs. 412.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.77 crore in June 2022 up 48.21% from Rs. 6.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.44 crore in June 2022 up 26.84% from Rs. 18.48 crore in June 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 4.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.00 in June 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 286.65 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.58% returns over the last 6 months and 115.20% over the last 12 months.

Ram Ratna Wires
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 604.08 563.91 412.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 604.08 563.91 412.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 564.59 494.65 349.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.70 17.93 26.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.93 8.26 8.40
Depreciation 4.10 4.05 4.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.92 16.24 10.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.25 22.77 13.01
Other Income 1.09 2.14 1.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.34 24.91 14.41
Interest 6.21 4.58 5.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.13 20.34 8.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.13 20.34 8.79
Tax 3.36 4.71 2.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.77 15.63 6.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.77 15.63 6.59
Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.44 7.10 3.00
Diluted EPS 4.44 7.10 3.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.44 7.10 3.00
Diluted EPS 4.44 7.10 3.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
