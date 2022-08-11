Ram Ratna Wires Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 604.08 crore, up 46.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 604.08 crore in June 2022 up 46.35% from Rs. 412.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.77 crore in June 2022 up 48.21% from Rs. 6.59 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.44 crore in June 2022 up 26.84% from Rs. 18.48 crore in June 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 4.44 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.00 in June 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 286.65 on August 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.58% returns over the last 6 months and 115.20% over the last 12 months.