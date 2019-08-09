Ram Ratna Wires Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 337.91 crore, up 15.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 337.91 crore in June 2019 up 15.13% from Rs. 293.50 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2019 down 62.27% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.70 crore in June 2019 down 16.87% from Rs. 16.48 crore in June 2018.

Ram Ratna Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.22 in June 2018.

Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 68.00 on August 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -36.57% returns over the last 6 months and -56.14% over the last 12 months.