Ram Ratna Wires Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 326.11 crore, up 24.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 326.11 crore in December 2018 up 24.66% from Rs. 261.61 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2018 down 66.36% from Rs. 5.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.53 crore in December 2018 up 1.9% from Rs. 15.24 crore in December 2017.

Ram Ratna Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.88 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.63 in December 2017.

Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 105.60 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -32.13% returns over the last 6 months and -42.20% over the last 12 months.