Ram Ratna Wires Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 724.41 crore, up 13.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 724.41 crore in March 2023 up 13.69% from Rs. 637.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.06 crore in March 2023 down 8.66% from Rs. 16.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.49 crore in March 2023 up 8.17% from Rs. 32.81 crore in March 2022.

Ram Ratna Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.50 in March 2022.

Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 200.20 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.48% returns over the last 6 months