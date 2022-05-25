 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ram Ratna Wires Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 637.19 crore, up 16.11% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ram Ratna Wires are:

Net Sales at Rs 637.19 crore in March 2022 up 16.11% from Rs. 548.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.49 crore in March 2022 up 68.62% from Rs. 9.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.81 crore in March 2022 up 27.96% from Rs. 25.64 crore in March 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 7.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.45 in March 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 203.65 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.77% returns over the last 6 months and 104.57% over the last 12 months.

Ram Ratna Wires
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 637.19 602.83 548.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 637.19 602.83 548.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 556.20 539.76 512.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 5.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.76 2.71 -21.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.16 10.60 9.77
Depreciation 4.43 4.45 4.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.26 17.21 17.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.36 28.11 20.04
Other Income 2.01 1.67 1.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.38 29.78 21.29
Interest 6.51 6.75 7.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.87 23.03 13.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.87 23.03 13.79
Tax 5.23 6.32 3.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.64 16.71 10.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.64 16.71 10.23
Minority Interest -0.51 -0.90 -0.65
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.37 0.08 0.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.49 15.89 9.78
Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.50 7.22 4.45
Diluted EPS 7.50 7.22 4.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.50 7.22 4.45
Diluted EPS 7.50 7.22 4.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

