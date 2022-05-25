Ram Ratna Wires Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 637.19 crore, up 16.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 637.19 crore in March 2022 up 16.11% from Rs. 548.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.49 crore in March 2022 up 68.62% from Rs. 9.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.81 crore in March 2022 up 27.96% from Rs. 25.64 crore in March 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 7.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.45 in March 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 203.65 on May 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.77% returns over the last 6 months and 104.57% over the last 12 months.