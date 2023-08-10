English
    Ram Ratna Wires Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 724.40 crore, up 4.5% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ram Ratna Wires are:

    Net Sales at Rs 724.40 crore in June 2023 up 4.5% from Rs. 693.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.39 crore in June 2023 down 5.53% from Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.07 crore in June 2023 up 1.12% from Rs. 26.77 crore in June 2022.

    Ram Ratna Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.52 in June 2022.

    Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 312.05 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 91.27% returns over the last 6 months and 117.71% over the last 12 months.

    Ram Ratna Wires
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations724.40724.41693.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations724.40724.41693.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials643.43687.16643.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.07----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.91-33.52-6.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.2812.2810.98
    Depreciation4.704.414.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.9626.3920.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.0427.6921.21
    Other Income2.333.390.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.3731.0822.15
    Interest9.679.287.95
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.7021.7914.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.7021.7914.20
    Tax3.715.943.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.9815.8510.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.9815.8510.38
    Minority Interest0.22-0.97-0.38
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.190.18-0.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.3915.069.94
    Equity Share Capital22.0022.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.133.424.52
    Diluted EPS2.133.424.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.133.424.52
    Diluted EPS2.133.424.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Non Ferrous #Ram Ratna Wires #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:00 pm

