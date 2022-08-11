 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ram Ratna Wires Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 693.19 crore, up 50.35% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ram Ratna Wires are:

Net Sales at Rs 693.19 crore in June 2022 up 50.35% from Rs. 461.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2022 up 28.09% from Rs. 7.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.77 crore in June 2022 up 18.35% from Rs. 22.62 crore in June 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 4.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in June 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 285.65 on August 10, 2022 (NSE)

Ram Ratna Wires
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 693.19 637.19 461.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 693.19 637.19 461.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 643.10 556.20 394.92
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.97 19.76 19.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.98 10.16 9.58
Depreciation 4.62 4.43 4.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.24 20.26 13.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.21 26.36 16.85
Other Income 0.94 2.01 1.36
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.15 28.38 18.21
Interest 7.95 6.51 7.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.20 21.87 11.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.20 21.87 11.06
Tax 3.82 5.23 2.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.38 16.64 8.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.38 16.64 8.15
Minority Interest -0.38 -0.51 -0.66
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.05 0.37 0.28
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.94 16.49 7.76
Equity Share Capital 11.00 11.00 11.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.52 7.50 3.53
Diluted EPS 4.52 7.50 3.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.52 7.50 3.53
Diluted EPS 4.52 7.50 3.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
