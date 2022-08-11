Ram Ratna Wires Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 693.19 crore, up 50.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 693.19 crore in June 2022 up 50.35% from Rs. 461.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2022 up 28.09% from Rs. 7.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.77 crore in June 2022 up 18.35% from Rs. 22.62 crore in June 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 4.52 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.53 in June 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 285.65 on August 10, 2022 (NSE)