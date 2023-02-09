Ram Ratna Wires Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 612.42 crore, up 1.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 612.42 crore in December 2022 up 1.59% from Rs. 602.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.34 crore in December 2022 down 22.33% from Rs. 15.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.53 crore in December 2022 down 10.81% from Rs. 34.23 crore in December 2021.