    Ram Ratna Wires Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 612.42 crore, up 1.59% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ram Ratna Wires are:

    Net Sales at Rs 612.42 crore in December 2022 up 1.59% from Rs. 602.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.34 crore in December 2022 down 22.33% from Rs. 15.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.53 crore in December 2022 down 10.81% from Rs. 34.23 crore in December 2021.

    Ram Ratna Wires
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations612.42619.57602.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations612.42619.57602.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials547.82577.41539.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.48-12.702.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.2612.0510.60
    Depreciation4.784.654.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.5721.2917.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.5016.8728.11
    Other Income1.251.341.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.7518.2129.78
    Interest8.467.366.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.2910.8523.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.2910.8523.03
    Tax4.792.866.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.517.9916.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.517.9916.71
    Minority Interest-0.750.00-0.90
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.58-0.450.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.347.5515.89
    Equity Share Capital22.0011.0011.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.801.717.22
    Diluted EPS2.801.717.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.801.717.22
    Diluted EPS2.801.717.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited