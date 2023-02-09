Ram Ratna Wires Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 612.42 crore, up 1.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 612.42 crore in December 2022 up 1.59% from Rs. 602.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.34 crore in December 2022 down 22.33% from Rs. 15.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.53 crore in December 2022 down 10.81% from Rs. 34.23 crore in December 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.22 in December 2021.

Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 166.45 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.14% returns over the last 6 months and 59.51% over the last 12 months.