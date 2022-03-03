Ram Ratna Wires Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 602.83 crore, up 38.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 602.83 crore in December 2021 up 38.05% from Rs. 436.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.89 crore in December 2021 up 141.38% from Rs. 6.58 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.23 crore in December 2021 up 67.79% from Rs. 20.40 crore in December 2020.

Ram Ratna Wires EPS has increased to Rs. 7.22 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.99 in December 2020.

Ram Ratna Wires shares closed at 199.10 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)