Ram Informatics Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.47 crore, up 187.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.47 crore in March 2021 up 187.88% from Rs. 9.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021 up 616.15% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2021 up 75.61% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2020.

Ram Informatics EPS has increased to Rs. 0.79 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2020.

Ram Informatics shares closed at 44.50 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 118.14% returns over the last 6 months and 304.18% over the last 12 months.