Ram Informatics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.35 crore, down 10.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.35 crore in June 2022 down 10.96% from Rs. 22.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022 down 15.48% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.88 crore in June 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2021.

Ram Informatics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.41 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in June 2021.

Ram Informatics shares closed at 104.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.11% returns over the last 6 months and 70.35% over the last 12 months.