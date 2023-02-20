Ram Informatics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.94 crore, down 32.74% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ram Informatics are:Net Sales at Rs 20.94 crore in December 2022 down 32.74% from Rs. 31.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2022 down 17.86% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2022 up 0.55% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021.
Ram Informatics EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in December 2021.
|Ram Informatics shares closed at 113.20 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.85% returns over the last 6 months and -15.68% over the last 12 months.
|Ram Informatics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.94
|19.13
|31.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.94
|19.13
|31.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|1.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.46
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.94
|1.84
|1.76
|Depreciation
|0.65
|0.69
|0.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.96
|12.33
|24.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.39
|2.80
|2.97
|Other Income
|0.60
|0.41
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.99
|3.21
|3.39
|Interest
|0.18
|0.09
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.81
|3.12
|3.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.81
|3.12
|3.06
|Tax
|0.72
|1.16
|0.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.09
|1.96
|2.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.09
|1.96
|2.55
|Equity Share Capital
|6.71
|6.71
|6.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.12
|2.91
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|3.12
|2.91
|3.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.12
|2.91
|3.71
|Diluted EPS
|3.12
|2.91
|3.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited