Ram Informatics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.94 crore, down 32.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ram Informatics are:Net Sales at Rs 20.94 crore in December 2022 down 32.74% from Rs. 31.13 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2022 down 17.86% from Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.64 crore in December 2022 up 0.55% from Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021.
Ram Informatics EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.71 in December 2021. Ram Informatics shares closed at 113.20 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.85% returns over the last 6 months and -15.68% over the last 12 months.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations20.9419.1331.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations20.9419.1331.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----1.37
Purchase of Traded Goods--1.46--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.941.841.76
Depreciation0.650.690.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.9612.3324.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.392.802.97
Other Income0.600.410.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.993.213.39
Interest0.180.090.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.813.123.06
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.813.123.06
Tax0.721.160.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.091.962.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.091.962.55
Equity Share Capital6.716.716.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.122.913.71
Diluted EPS3.122.913.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.122.913.71
Diluted EPS3.122.913.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:11 pm