Ram Informatics Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore, up 61.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.13 crore in December 2021 up 61.12% from Rs. 19.32 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.55 crore in December 2021 up 233.09% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.62 crore in December 2021 up 232.11% from Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2020.

Ram Informatics EPS has increased to Rs. 3.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.14 in December 2020.

Ram Informatics shares closed at 160.40 on February 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 133.48% returns over the last 6 months and 432.89% over the last 12 months.