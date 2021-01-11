MARKET NEWS

Ram Informatics Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.32 crore, up 242.94% Y-o-Y

January 11, 2021 / 01:31 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ram Informatics are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.32 crore in December 2020 up 242.94% from Rs. 5.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2020 up 582.07% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2020 up 172.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2019.

Ram Informatics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2019.

Ram Informatics shares closed at 35.20 on January 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 168.70% returns over the last 6 months and 16.36% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations19.3221.075.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations19.3221.075.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.991.120.01
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.090.26-0.06
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.480.430.71
Depreciation0.230.230.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses1.84----
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.6818.624.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.020.41-0.09
Other Income0.840.210.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.860.610.24
Interest0.100.040.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.750.570.12
Exceptional Items0.020.12--
P/L Before Tax0.770.690.12
Tax0.000.010.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.760.690.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.760.690.11
Equity Share Capital6.716.716.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.141.020.17
Diluted EPS1.141.020.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.141.020.17
Diluted EPS1.141.020.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 11, 2021 01:25 pm

