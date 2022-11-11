Ram Informatics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.13 crore, down 32.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.13 crore in September 2022 down 32.42% from Rs. 28.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2022 down 3.36% from Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2022 up 44.94% from Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2021.

Ram Informatics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.07 in September 2021.

Ram Informatics shares closed at 107.25 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.74% returns over the last 6 months and 65.89% over the last 12 months.