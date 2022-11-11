English
    Ram Informatics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.13 crore, down 32.42% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ram Informatics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.13 crore in September 2022 down 32.42% from Rs. 28.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.97 crore in September 2022 down 3.36% from Rs. 2.04 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2022 up 44.94% from Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2021.

    Ram Informatics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.07 in September 2021.

    Ram Informatics shares closed at 107.25 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.74% returns over the last 6 months and 65.89% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.1320.3528.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.1320.3528.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.464.01--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.871.832.11
    Depreciation0.730.600.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.3412.0223.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.731.892.14
    Other Income0.410.370.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.142.262.44
    Interest0.090.030.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.052.232.38
    Exceptional Items-0.010.000.05
    P/L Before Tax3.042.232.43
    Tax1.080.780.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.971.452.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.971.452.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.971.452.04
    Equity Share Capital6.716.716.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.922.183.07
    Diluted EPS2.922.183.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.922.183.07
    Diluted EPS2.922.183.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

