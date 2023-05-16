Ram Informatics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.57 crore, down 10.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.57 crore in March 2023 down 10.62% from Rs. 23.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.36 crore in March 2023 down 79.91% from Rs. 1.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2023 down 61.67% from Rs. 3.47 crore in March 2022.

Ram Informatics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.59 in March 2022.

Ram Informatics shares closed at 100.10 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.67% returns over the last 6 months and -13.89% over the last 12 months.