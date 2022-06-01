Ram Informatics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore, down 22.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.01 crore in March 2022 down 22.88% from Rs. 29.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2022 up 307.34% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.47 crore in March 2022 up 153.28% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2021.

Ram Informatics EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2021.

Ram Informatics shares closed at 111.95 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 72.50% returns over the last 6 months and 173.38% over the last 12 months.