    Ram Informatics Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.40 crore, down 14.51% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ram Informatics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.40 crore in June 2023 down 14.51% from Rs. 20.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.39 crore in June 2023 down 4.48% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2023 up 2.8% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2022.

    Ram Informatics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.18 in June 2022.

    Ram Informatics shares closed at 105.15 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.64% returns over the last 6 months and 3.49% over the last 12 months.

    Ram Informatics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.4020.5720.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.4020.5720.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.034.614.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.112.101.83
    Depreciation0.560.580.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.5613.9112.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.13-0.641.89
    Other Income1.251.390.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.380.752.26
    Interest0.170.040.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.220.722.23
    Exceptional Items0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Tax2.210.722.23
    Tax0.830.350.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.390.361.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.390.361.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.390.361.45
    Equity Share Capital6.716.716.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.060.542.18
    Diluted EPS2.060.542.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.060.542.18
    Diluted EPS2.060.542.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:11 am

