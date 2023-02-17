Ram Informatics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.96 crore, down 32.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.96 crore in December 2022 down 32.65% from Rs. 31.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2022 down 17.4% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2022 up 2.53% from Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2021.