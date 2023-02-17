Ram Informatics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.96 crore, down 32.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.96 crore in December 2022 down 32.65% from Rs. 31.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2022 down 17.4% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2022 up 2.53% from Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2021.

Ram Informatics EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.62 in December 2021.

Ram Informatics shares closed at 113.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.80% returns over the last 6 months and -20.38% over the last 12 months.