English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ram Informatics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.96 crore, down 32.65% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ram Informatics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.96 crore in December 2022 down 32.65% from Rs. 31.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2022 down 17.4% from Rs. 2.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2022 up 2.53% from Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2021.

    Ram Informatics EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.62 in December 2021.

    Ram Informatics shares closed at 113.70 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.80% returns over the last 6 months and -20.38% over the last 12 months.

    Ram Informatics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.9619.1331.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.9619.1331.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----1.37
    Purchase of Traded Goods--1.46--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.941.871.79
    Depreciation0.690.730.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.9612.3424.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.372.732.92
    Other Income0.600.410.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.963.143.33
    Interest0.200.090.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.773.053.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.773.053.01
    Tax0.721.080.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.051.972.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.051.972.50
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.00-0.01-0.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.051.972.49
    Equity Share Capital6.716.716.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.062.923.62
    Diluted EPS3.062.923.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.062.923.62
    Diluted EPS3.062.923.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Ram Informatics #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am