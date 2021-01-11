Ram Informatics Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 20.54 crore, up 264.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.54 crore in December 2020 up 264.66% from Rs. 5.63 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020 up 539.16% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2020 up 170.73% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

Ram Informatics EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2019.

Ram Informatics shares closed at 35.20 on January 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 168.70% returns over the last 6 months and 16.36% over the last 12 months.