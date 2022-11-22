 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rally in Indian equities likely to continue amid fall in prices of crude, key commodities

Ravindra Sonavane
Nov 22, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

The latest steep fall in oil and metal prices, along with plentiful sowing in both the kharif and rabi crop seasons, is certain to push inflation lower in the next couple of months, analysts say.

Indian markets may continue their record- breaking rally amid expectations the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will pause interest rate increases as consumer price inflation moderates further following a recent drop in crude oil and commodity prices, analysts said.

Continued buying by foreign investors is also expected to improve market sentiment. Since mid-October, foreign institutional investors have bought $4.64 billion of Indian equities. They had been net sellers since the start of the year until mid-October when they sold around $23 billion of equities.

In the last one week, crude oil dropped 9.38% to hit ten-month low of $83 a barrel from $94 a week ago. Other commodities like LME Aluminum fell 3.7%, LME Copper lost 7.8%, LME Zinc declined 8.4%, and LME Nickel fell 17.7% from last week. LME is short for London Metal Exchange.

Crude oil, metal prices drop