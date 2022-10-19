Rallis India's quarterly profit rises 26% to Rs 71 crore

Rallis India: Rallis India Q2 profit jumps 26% YoY to Rs 71 crore on operating & performance. Revenue increases 31% YoY. The Tata Group company has registered a 26% YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 71 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 driven by operating as well as topline performance. Revenue increased by 30.7% YoY to Rs 951.2 crore for Q2FY23.

Rallis India on Wednesday reported a 25.88 per cent growth in profit after tax at Rs 71.05 crore in the September quarter compared to the year-ago period. Its profit after tax stood at Rs 56.44 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

These figures are after taking into account the exceptional items. The company's revenue from operations rose 30.69 per cent to Rs 951.18 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year. In the year-ago period, it stood at Rs 727.80 crore. The company's revenue from operations rose 30.69 per cent to Rs 951.18 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year.

"Our second quarter revenues grew over 31 per cent over last year on the back of 31 per cent growth in the Crop Care business and 12 per cent growth in Seeds. "Within our Crop Care, exports grew by 67 per cent and the domestic formulation business grew by 13 per cent. Despite the uneven distribution of monsoon, domestic business leveraged our geographic and portfolio diversity to achieve growth," Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Sanjiv Lal said.

While margins were satisfactory in the domestic business, international business margins were lower compared to the second quarter of the previous financial year. Shares of the company on Wednesday closed at Rs 216.50, down 1.05 per cent on BSE.