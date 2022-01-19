Rallis India's net profit falls 13.3% to Rs 39.6 crore in December quarter

Representative image

Rallis India Ltd, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Thursday reported a 13.3 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 39.56 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. It had posted a net profit of Rs 45.64 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, Rallis India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 jumped 10.1 per cent to Rs 628.08 crore, against Rs 570.47 crore in the year-ago period. Rallis India's total expenses rose 13.3 per cent to Rs 580.50 crore, compared with Rs 522.18 crore a year ago.

Shares of Rallis India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 294.65 apiece on the BSE, up 2.61 per cent from the previous close.