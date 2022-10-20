 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rallis India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 951.18 crore, up 30.69% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rallis India are:

Net Sales at Rs 951.18 crore in September 2022 up 30.69% from Rs. 727.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.05 crore in September 2022 up 25.89% from Rs. 56.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.69 crore in September 2022 up 25.38% from Rs. 95.46 crore in September 2021.

Rallis India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in September 2021.

Rallis India shares closed at 216.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.76% returns over the last 6 months and -28.84% over the last 12 months.

Rallis India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 951.18 862.78 727.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 951.18 862.78 727.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 500.68 514.84 383.58
Purchase of Traded Goods 46.33 79.34 40.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 77.86 -40.64 39.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.50 65.98 61.84
Depreciation 22.03 24.67 17.74
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 144.20 130.60 113.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.58 87.99 70.23
Other Income 2.08 4.02 7.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.66 92.01 77.72
Interest 2.25 1.67 1.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.41 90.34 76.49
Exceptional Items -- 0.62 --
P/L Before Tax 95.41 90.96 76.49
Tax 24.36 23.49 20.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 71.05 67.47 56.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 71.05 67.47 56.44
Equity Share Capital 19.45 19.45 19.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.65 3.47 2.90
Diluted EPS 3.65 3.47 2.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.65 3.47 2.90
Diluted EPS 3.65 3.47 2.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Rallis India #Results
first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.