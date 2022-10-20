Rallis India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 951.18 crore, up 30.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 951.18 crore in September 2022 up 30.69% from Rs. 727.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.05 crore in September 2022 up 25.89% from Rs. 56.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.69 crore in September 2022 up 25.38% from Rs. 95.46 crore in September 2021.

Rallis India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.65 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.90 in September 2021.

Rallis India shares closed at 216.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.76% returns over the last 6 months and -28.84% over the last 12 months.