Rallis India Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 727.80 crore, up 0.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 727.80 crore in September 2021 up 0.38% from Rs. 725.01 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.44 crore in September 2021 down 31.96% from Rs. 82.95 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.46 crore in September 2021 down 26.46% from Rs. 129.81 crore in September 2020.

Rallis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.90 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.27 in September 2020.

Rallis India shares closed at 282.45 on October 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 4.42% returns over the last 6 months and 7.87% over the last 12 months.