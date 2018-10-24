Rallis India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 613.23 crore, up 11.79% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 613.23 crore in September 2018 up 11.79% from Rs. 548.54 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.98 crore in September 2018 up 6.11% from Rs. 81.97 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.66 crore in September 2018 up 6.3% from Rs. 128.56 crore in September 2017.

Rallis India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.47 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.22 in September 2017.

Rallis India shares closed at 179.60 on October 23, 2018 (NSE) and has given -25.12% returns over the last 6 months and -24.99% over the last 12 months.