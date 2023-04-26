 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rallis India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 522.62 crore, up 2.97% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rallis India are:

Net Sales at Rs 522.62 crore in March 2023 up 2.97% from Rs. 507.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.13 crore in March 2023 down 389.24% from Rs. 14.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 60.72 crore in March 2023 down 1405.81% from Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022.

Rallis India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 522.62 630.39 507.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 522.62 630.39 507.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 304.78 380.74 403.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.96 25.09 4.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 71.10 -23.75 -76.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.74 64.53 55.21
Depreciation 22.63 22.03 19.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 144.29 130.47 124.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -87.88 31.28 -22.49
Other Income 4.53 2.08 7.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -83.35 33.36 -15.01
Interest 4.93 3.39 1.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -88.28 29.97 -16.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -88.28 29.97 -16.24
Tax -19.15 7.42 -2.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -69.13 22.55 -14.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -69.13 22.55 -14.13
Equity Share Capital 19.45 19.45 19.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.55 1.16 -0.73
Diluted EPS -3.55 1.16 -0.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.55 1.16 -0.73
Diluted EPS -3.55 1.16 -0.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited