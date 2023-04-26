Rallis India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 522.62 crore, up 2.97% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rallis India are:
Net Sales at Rs 522.62 crore in March 2023 up 2.97% from Rs. 507.54 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.13 crore in March 2023 down 389.24% from Rs. 14.13 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 60.72 crore in March 2023 down 1405.81% from Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022.
Rallis India shares closed at 199.20 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.38% returns over the last 6 months and -17.89% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rallis India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|522.62
|630.39
|507.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|522.62
|630.39
|507.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|304.78
|380.74
|403.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.96
|25.09
|4.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|71.10
|-23.75
|-76.84
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|60.74
|64.53
|55.21
|Depreciation
|22.63
|22.03
|19.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|144.29
|130.47
|124.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-87.88
|31.28
|-22.49
|Other Income
|4.53
|2.08
|7.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-83.35
|33.36
|-15.01
|Interest
|4.93
|3.39
|1.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-88.28
|29.97
|-16.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-88.28
|29.97
|-16.24
|Tax
|-19.15
|7.42
|-2.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-69.13
|22.55
|-14.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-69.13
|22.55
|-14.13
|Equity Share Capital
|19.45
|19.45
|19.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.55
|1.16
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-3.55
|1.16
|-0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.55
|1.16
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-3.55
|1.16
|-0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited