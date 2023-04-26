English
    Rallis India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 522.62 crore, up 2.97% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rallis India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 522.62 crore in March 2023 up 2.97% from Rs. 507.54 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.13 crore in March 2023 down 389.24% from Rs. 14.13 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 60.72 crore in March 2023 down 1405.81% from Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022.

    Rallis India shares closed at 199.20 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.38% returns over the last 6 months and -17.89% over the last 12 months.

    Rallis India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations522.62630.39507.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations522.62630.39507.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials304.78380.74403.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.9625.094.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks71.10-23.75-76.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.7464.5355.21
    Depreciation22.6322.0319.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses144.29130.47124.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-87.8831.28-22.49
    Other Income4.532.087.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-83.3533.36-15.01
    Interest4.933.391.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-88.2829.97-16.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-88.2829.97-16.24
    Tax-19.157.42-2.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-69.1322.55-14.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-69.1322.55-14.13
    Equity Share Capital19.4519.4519.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.551.16-0.73
    Diluted EPS-3.551.16-0.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.551.16-0.73
    Diluted EPS-3.551.16-0.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

