Rallis India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 522.62 crore, up 2.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 522.62 crore in March 2023 up 2.97% from Rs. 507.54 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 69.13 crore in March 2023 down 389.24% from Rs. 14.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 60.72 crore in March 2023 down 1405.81% from Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022.

Rallis India shares closed at 199.20 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.38% returns over the last 6 months and -17.89% over the last 12 months.