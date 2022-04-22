Rallis India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 507.54 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rallis India are:
Net Sales at Rs 507.54 crore in March 2022 up 7.7% from Rs. 471.25 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.13 crore in March 2022 down 271.9% from Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022 down 82% from Rs. 25.83 crore in March 2021.
Rallis India shares closed at 281.45 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.74% returns over the last 6 months and -0.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rallis India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|507.54
|628.08
|471.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|507.54
|628.08
|471.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|403.50
|402.45
|374.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.39
|35.23
|30.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-76.84
|-62.20
|-128.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.21
|62.28
|58.66
|Depreciation
|19.66
|18.42
|14.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|124.11
|122.93
|118.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.49
|48.97
|3.02
|Other Income
|7.48
|5.49
|8.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.01
|54.46
|11.03
|Interest
|1.23
|1.40
|1.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.24
|53.06
|9.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|1.68
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.24
|53.06
|11.66
|Tax
|-2.11
|13.51
|3.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.13
|39.55
|8.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.13
|39.55
|8.22
|Equity Share Capital
|19.45
|19.45
|19.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|2.03
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|2.03
|0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|2.03
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|2.03
|0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited