Rallis India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 507.54 crore, up 7.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 507.54 crore in March 2022 up 7.7% from Rs. 471.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.13 crore in March 2022 down 271.9% from Rs. 8.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022 down 82% from Rs. 25.83 crore in March 2021.

Rallis India shares closed at 281.45 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.74% returns over the last 6 months and -0.05% over the last 12 months.