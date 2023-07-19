English
    Rallis India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 782.00 crore, down 9.36% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rallis India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 782.00 crore in June 2023 down 9.36% from Rs. 862.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.00 crore in June 2023 down 6.63% from Rs. 67.47 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.00 crore in June 2023 down 3.15% from Rs. 116.68 crore in June 2022.

    Rallis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.47 in June 2022.

    Rallis India shares closed at 220.90 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.02% returns over the last 6 months and 6.56% over the last 12 months.

    Rallis India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations782.00522.62862.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations782.00522.62862.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials425.00304.78514.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods124.006.9679.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-68.0071.10-40.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.0060.7465.98
    Depreciation25.0022.6324.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses125.00144.29130.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.00-87.8887.99
    Other Income3.004.534.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax88.00-83.3592.01
    Interest3.004.931.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.00-88.2890.34
    Exceptional Items----0.62
    P/L Before Tax85.00-88.2890.96
    Tax22.00-19.1523.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.00-69.1367.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.00-69.1367.47
    Equity Share Capital19.4519.4519.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.26-3.553.47
    Diluted EPS3.26-3.553.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.26-3.553.47
    Diluted EPS3.26-3.553.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:00 am

