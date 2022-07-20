 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rallis India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 862.78 crore, up 16.51% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rallis India are:

Net Sales at Rs 862.78 crore in June 2022 up 16.51% from Rs. 740.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.47 crore in June 2022 down 18.14% from Rs. 82.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.68 crore in June 2022 down 9.26% from Rs. 128.59 crore in June 2021.

Rallis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in June 2021.

Rallis India shares closed at 208.40 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.42% returns over the last 6 months and -37.52% over the last 12 months.

Rallis India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 862.78 507.54 740.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 862.78 507.54 740.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 514.84 403.50 372.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 79.34 4.39 39.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -40.64 -76.84 41.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.98 55.21 59.81
Depreciation 24.67 19.66 18.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 130.60 124.11 106.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.99 -22.49 103.12
Other Income 4.02 7.48 6.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.01 -15.01 110.10
Interest 1.67 1.23 0.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 90.34 -16.24 109.17
Exceptional Items 0.62 -- --
P/L Before Tax 90.96 -16.24 109.17
Tax 23.49 -2.11 26.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.47 -14.13 82.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.47 -14.13 82.42
Equity Share Capital 19.45 19.45 19.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.47 -0.73 4.24
Diluted EPS 3.47 -0.73 4.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.47 -0.73 4.24
Diluted EPS 3.47 -0.73 4.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
