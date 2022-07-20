Rallis India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 862.78 crore, up 16.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 862.78 crore in June 2022 up 16.51% from Rs. 740.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.47 crore in June 2022 down 18.14% from Rs. 82.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.68 crore in June 2022 down 9.26% from Rs. 128.59 crore in June 2021.

Rallis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.24 in June 2021.

Rallis India shares closed at 208.40 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.42% returns over the last 6 months and -37.52% over the last 12 months.