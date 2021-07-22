Rallis India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 740.51 crore, up 11.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 740.51 crore in June 2021 up 11.74% from Rs. 662.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.42 crore in June 2021 down 10.29% from Rs. 91.87 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.59 crore in June 2021 down 8.18% from Rs. 140.04 crore in June 2020.

Rallis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.72 in June 2020.

Rallis India shares closed at 327.10 on July 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.89% returns over the last 6 months and 12.21% over the last 12 months.