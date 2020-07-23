App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rallis India Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 662.70 crore, up 82.5% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rallis India are:

Net Sales at Rs 662.70 crore in June 2020 up 82.5% from Rs. 363.13 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.87 crore in June 2020 up 1004.21% from Rs. 8.32 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 140.04 crore in June 2020 up 441.74% from Rs. 25.85 crore in June 2019.

Rallis India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.72 in June 2020 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2019.

Rallis India shares closed at 306.25 on July 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.46% returns over the last 6 months and 98.28% over the last 12 months.

Rallis India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations662.70346.31363.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations662.70346.31363.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials349.37276.77234.16
Purchase of Traded Goods23.5432.0927.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.64-113.03-15.96
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost49.1650.2137.27
Depreciation17.9212.6912.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses85.70110.2061.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.37-22.626.80
Other Income11.759.506.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.12-13.1213.49
Interest1.971.091.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax120.15-14.2112.28
Exceptional Items--11.42--
P/L Before Tax120.15-2.7912.28
Tax28.28-3.343.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities91.870.558.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period91.870.558.32
Equity Share Capital19.4519.4519.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.720.030.43
Diluted EPS4.720.030.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.720.030.43
Diluted EPS4.720.030.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 09:31 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Rallis India #Results

