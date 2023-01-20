English
    Rallis India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 630.39 crore, up 0.37% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rallis India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 630.39 crore in December 2022 up 0.37% from Rs. 628.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.55 crore in December 2022 down 42.98% from Rs. 39.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.39 crore in December 2022 down 24% from Rs. 72.88 crore in December 2021.

    Rallis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2021.

    Rallis India shares closed at 223.90 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.44% returns over the last 6 months and -24.17% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations630.39951.18628.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations630.39951.18628.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials380.74500.68402.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.0946.3335.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.7577.86-62.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.5364.5062.28
    Depreciation22.0322.0318.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses130.47144.20122.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.2895.5848.97
    Other Income2.082.085.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.3697.6654.46
    Interest3.392.251.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.9795.4153.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.9795.4153.06
    Tax7.4224.3613.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.5571.0539.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.5571.0539.55
    Equity Share Capital19.4519.4519.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.163.652.03
    Diluted EPS1.163.652.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.163.652.03
    Diluted EPS1.163.652.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
