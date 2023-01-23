Rallis India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 630.39 crore, up 0.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 630.39 crore in December 2022 up 0.37% from Rs. 628.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.55 crore in December 2022 down 42.98% from Rs. 39.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.39 crore in December 2022 down 24% from Rs. 72.88 crore in December 2021.

Rallis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2021.

Rallis India shares closed at 225.15 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.78% returns over the last 6 months and -18.70% over the last 12 months.