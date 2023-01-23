 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rallis India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 630.39 crore, up 0.37% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rallis India are:

Net Sales at Rs 630.39 crore in December 2022 up 0.37% from Rs. 628.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.55 crore in December 2022 down 42.98% from Rs. 39.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.39 crore in December 2022 down 24% from Rs. 72.88 crore in December 2021.

Rallis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.03 in December 2021.

Rallis India shares closed at 225.15 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.78% returns over the last 6 months and -18.70% over the last 12 months.

Rallis India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 630.39 951.18 628.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 630.39 951.18 628.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 380.74 500.68 402.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 25.09 46.33 35.23
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.75 77.86 -62.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.53 64.50 62.28
Depreciation 22.03 22.03 18.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 130.47 144.20 122.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.28 95.58 48.97
Other Income 2.08 2.08 5.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.36 97.66 54.46
Interest 3.39 2.25 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.97 95.41 53.06
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.97 95.41 53.06
Tax 7.42 24.36 13.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.55 71.05 39.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.55 71.05 39.55
Equity Share Capital 19.45 19.45 19.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.16 3.65 2.03
Diluted EPS 1.16 3.65 2.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.16 3.65 2.03
Diluted EPS 1.16 3.65 2.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jan 23, 2023