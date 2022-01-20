MARKET NEWS

Rallis India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 628.08 crore, up 10.1% Y-o-Y

January 20, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rallis India are:

Net Sales at Rs 628.08 crore in December 2021 up 10.1% from Rs. 570.47 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.55 crore in December 2021 down 13.32% from Rs. 45.63 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.88 crore in December 2021 up 7.57% from Rs. 67.75 crore in December 2020.

Rallis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.35 in December 2020.

Rallis India shares closed at 295.25 on January 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.48% returns over the last 6 months and 3.45% over the last 12 months.

Rallis India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations628.08727.80570.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations628.08727.80570.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials402.45383.58298.53
Purchase of Traded Goods35.2340.9627.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-62.2039.5824.57
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost62.2861.8453.83
Depreciation18.4217.7411.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses122.93113.87105.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.9770.2349.08
Other Income5.497.497.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.4677.7256.71
Interest1.401.230.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax53.0676.4955.92
Exceptional Items----6.12
P/L Before Tax53.0676.4962.04
Tax13.5120.0516.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.5556.4445.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.5556.4445.63
Equity Share Capital19.4519.4519.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.032.902.35
Diluted EPS2.032.902.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.032.902.35
Diluted EPS2.032.902.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2022 12:54 pm

